KELSO, Wash. — Walla Walla High School's boys swimming and diving team competed the weekend of Feb. 11-12 in the district championships at Kelso High.
The Blue Devils ended up placing third as a team with 237 points, almost 100 more than fourth-place Cheney. Mountain View and Prairie tied for the top spot with 276.
Friday saw the Blue Devils begin qualifying for state.
The Blue Devils had junior Zach Evans best diving event No. 5, the 11-Dive event off the one meter board, with a score of 174.40. He earned a ticket to state Thursday, Feb. 17 in Federal Way, Washington, at King County Aquatic Center.
Meanwhile, junior Emmett James was positioned to finish in the top two and earn a ticket to state but sprained his ankle 30 minutes before the event and was unable to compete.
Wa-Hi had more strong performances in the swimming preliminaries.
"The boys swam very well in prelims and showed a lot of team spirit," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "I expect even more time drops in finals."
Preliminaries for the swim events occurred after the 11-Dive event was completed.
The top 12 finishers in each event advanced to the finals on Saturday, with the top six in the A final, and the next six in the B final. The top two finishers in the A final earned an allocation to state, Feb. 18-19, in Federal Way.
Each school was only allowed one entry in the relays, while unlimited entries in individual events as long as the athletes have achieved the qualifying time.
The Blue Devils performed well.
In event No. 1, the 200 Medley Relay, the squad of Ian Lash, Jesse Snyder, Luke Bona and Zach Juhnke seeded 2nd (1:47.93) for finals.
In event No. 2, the 200 Freestyle, freshman Jake Buratto seeded 5th (2:03.26) and senior Ben Reser seeded 9th (2:11.98) for finals. Sophomore Liam Wells finished 15th (2:24.97), freshman Bryce Hollopeter 16th (2:25.41), and sophomore Brandt Roland 18th (2:27.88).
In event No. 3, the 200 Individual Medley, freshman Jerry Yao seeded 6th (2:20.69) and sophomore Henry Wutzke seeded 11th (2:49.45). Freshman Graham Johnson would have finished 7th, but was disqualified for a stroke infraction.
In event No. 4, the 50 Freestyle, junior Caleb Goin seeded 5th (24.27), senior Henry Johnson seeded 8th (25.18), sophomore Zach Frierson seeded 11th (26.39) and junior Isaac Creason seeded 12th (26.40). Sophomore Kai Lincoln finished 14th (26.53) and became 2nd alternate for finals.
In event No. 6, the 100 Butterfly, senior Luke Bona seeded 2nd (56.61), sophomore Kai Lincoln seeded 10th (1:12.22) and freshman Kelen Kenny seeded 12th (1:14.95).
In event No. 7, the 100 Freestyle, junior Zach Juhnke seeded 4th (50.52), junior Caleb Goin seeded 6th (52.98), freshman Ian Lash seeded 8th (56.52), senior Henry Johnson seeded 9th (57.49), and junior Isaac Creason seeded 12th (59.53). Sophomore Zach Frierson finished 14th while becoming second alternate (1:01.08), junior Zach Evans was 15th (1:02.67) and sophomore Brandt Roland 20th (1:07.21).
In event No. 8, the 500 Freestyle, freshman Graham Johnson seeded 3rd (5:44.06) and senior Ben Reser seeded 7th (5:58.38). Sophomore Henry Wutzke finished 13th as first alternate (6:45.32) and sophomore Liam Wells finished 14th as second alternate (6:54.75).
In event No. 9, the 200 Freestyle Relay, the squad of Jesse Snyder, Luke Bona, Caleb Goin and Zach Juhnke seeded 3rd (1:35.02).
In event No. 10, the 100 Backstroke, freshman Ian Lash seeded 5th (1:03.17), freshman Jerry Yao seeded 6th (1:04.13) and freshman Jake Buratto seeded 7th (1:05.61). Freshman Bryce Hollopeter finished 13th as first alternate (1:16.21)
In event No. 11, the 100 Breaststroke, sophomore Jesse Snyder seeded 3rd (1:03.63) and sophomore John Hughett seeded 10th (1:20.61). Junior Viktor Thomsen would have finished in 11th but was disqualified for a false start.
In event No. 12, the 400 Freestyle Relay, the squad of Luke Bona, Caleb Goin, Jesse Snyder and Zach Juhnke seeded 2nd (3:33.92).
Back at it Saturday, the Blue Devils had more success.
The 200 medley relay of Ian Lash, Jesse Snyder, Luke Bona and Zach Junke placed second, qualifying for state.
In the 200 freestyle, Jake Buratto placed fourth while teammate Ben Reser was ninth.
The 200 individual medley saw Jerry Yao place sixth, Henry Wutzke 11th.
Zack Evans bested diving.
In the 50 freestyle, Caleb Goin placed sixth, Henry Johnson eighth, Zach Grierson 10th, Isaac Creason 12th.
In the 100 fly, Luke Bona placed third, Kai Lincoln ninth, Kelen Kenny 12th.
In the 100 freestyle, Zach Junke was fourth, Caleb Goin sixth, Ian Lash ninth, Henry Johnson 10th, Isaac Creason 11th.
In the 500 freestyle, Graham Johnson placed third, Ben Reser eighth.
The 200 freestyle relay of Jesse Snyder, Luka Bona, Caleb Goin and Zach Junke placed third.
In the 100 backstroke, Ian Lash placed fifth, Jerry Yao sixth, Jake Buratto seventh.
In the 100 breaststroke, Jesse Snyder placed third.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Luke Bona, Caleb Goin, Jesse Snyder and Zach Junke placed second, qualifying for state.
