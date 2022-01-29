CHENEY — Walla Walla High School's boys swimming and diving team competed Saturday, Jan. 29, at Eastern Washington University in the Mid-Columbia Conference championships.
The Blue Devils placed second as a team, accumulating 275.5 points, while Hanford had 409. Richland was third with 201.
Next is the district championships, Feb. 11-12 in Kelso, Washington.
"The boys looked very sharp in today’s conference champs, swam well, and encouraged each other," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "The team is looking really strong heading into the district championships."
The top two finishers in each event at districts qualify for state, Feb. 17-19 in Federal Way, Washington, at the King County Aquatic Center.
"Wa-Hi has several swimmers and divers vying for those two state allocations in individual events and relays," Rose said. "At today’s meet, each school was limited to three entries in each event. But at districts all 23 of our district qualifiers will be able to compete as there are no limits as long as they have achieved the qualifying times."
The Blue Devils will be coming off strong performances at the MCC championships.
They had relays recording points.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Ian Lash, Jesse Snyder, Luke Bona and Zach Juhnke came in second (1:47.29).
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Caleb Goin, Jake Burrato, Ian Lash and Zach Frierson came in third, but scored second place points (1:44.31).
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Luke Bona, Caleb Goin, Jesse Snyder and Zach Juhnke, came in third, but scored second place points(4:36.04).
The Blue Devils also racked in points from 16 individuals placing in the top 12 of their respective events.
Senior Luke Bona was third in both the 100 Butterfly (58.29) and the 500 Freestyle (5:37.73).
Freshman Jake Buratto was fourth in the 200 Freestyle (2:04.98) and seventh in the 100 Backstroke (1:06.29).
Junior Zach Evans was third in the six-dive event (116.35).
Sophomore Zach Frierson was ninth in the 50 Freestyle (26.80).
Junior Caleb Goin was fourth in the 50 Freestyle (24.92) and was sixth in the 100 Freestyle (55.65).
Junior Emmett James was fourth in the six-dive event (92.6).
Freshman Graham Johnson was seventh in the 500 Freestyle (6:00.70).
Junior Zach Juhnke was second in both the 50 Freestyle (22.95) and the 100 Freestyle (50.37).
Freshman Ian Lash was sixth in the 100 Backstroke (1:04.65) and eighth in the 100 Freestyle (57.16).
Sophomore Kai Lincoln was 10th in the 100 Butterfly (1:09.85).
Senior Ben Reser was seventh in the 200 Freestyle (2:11.52).
Freshman Jesse Snyder was second in both the 100 Breaststroke (1:03.25) and the 200 individual medley (2:12.30).
Junior Viktor Thomsen was 10th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:20.47).
Sophomore Liam Wells was 11th in the 200 Freestyle (2:26.38).
Sophomore Henry Wutzke was 12th in the 500 Freestyle (6:41.26).
Freshman Jerry Yao was fifth in both the 100 Backstroke (1:03.39) and the 200 IM (2:23.36).
