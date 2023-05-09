Walla Walla High School's varsity boys soccer team kept itself alive in the chase for a spot in the state championship tournament as the Blue Devils knocked off Hermiston, 3-0, in their must-win District 8 consolation semifinal Tuesday, May 9, at Wa-Hi.
Daniel Esquivel scored two goals for the Blue Devils (11-9 record) sandwiched around teammate Alejandro Castellon heading in the other off a corner kick by Javier Hernandez around the 75th minute.
Victory put the Blue Devils back in action Saturday, May 13, in Spokane at Mead High for another must-win playoff with the winner advancing to state.
