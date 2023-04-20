Walla Walla High School's boys soccer team upsets Chiawana

A goal in the first three minutes wound up being all that Walla Walla High School's varsity boys soccer team would need Thursday, April 20, as the Blue Devils knocked off Mid-Columbia Conference co-frontrunner Chiawana in a 1-0 victory on the Wa-Hi pitch.
Chiawana had come in tied with Pasco for first place.
Not only did the third-place Blue Devils improve their overall record so far this season to 8-5, with their league mark now 7-5, they avenged a loss at Chiawana back on March 23 when they fell 3-0.
The Blue Devils also bounced back from disappointment Tuesday, April 18, in the Tri-Cities with Kennewick defeating them 2-0.
Their victory Thursday was highlighted by Alvaro Castellon Arceo converting the lone goal on a free kick in the opening minutes as well as their defense stifling an intimidating Chiawana attack while Blue Devils goalie Diego Rios made several breathtaking saves on his way to recording the shutout.
"We changed the system a little bit today," Blue Devils coach Mike Washington said. "We dropped off and we pressured a little bit more as a team, and I think it worked after our game on Tuesday. We were a bit disappointed in that one.
"But credit to the players today. They worked really, really hard."
The Blue Devils will take momentum into their next outing as they play Saturday, April 22, at Pasco.
"Three games in one week is tough," Washington said. "And to beat Chiawana, that is absolutely very tough. It's good.
"It's good for the boys, and we're very happy."
One more week remains in the regular season.
The Blue Devils are poised to make a run in the playoffs, especially after their stunner Thursday.
"When we get to the playoffs, we're going to have to face teams like (Chiawana)," Washington said. "This was a good lesson for us."
The Blue Devils enjoyed their collective performance Thursday.
"Everybody worked so hard as a team," Washington said. "Something we need to do is believe in that."
The Blue Devils defense notched its seventh shutout this season.
Prior to their setback Tuesday at Kennewick, the Blue Devils had blanked four opponents in succession.
"Getting back to that is good," Washington said. "And against (Chiawana) is even better. They're very talented. They've got a lot of players that could hurt you.
"But I felt today our boys were just exceptional. Man-for-man we were better. We chased. We worked hard. It was exciting.
"We talked about it a little bit today, about what we wanted to do, and they did it. That doesn't always happen, but they did it. I'm very proud of them."
Chiawana came in having outscored its opposition 39-9.
"They beat Southridge, 6-0, on Tuesday," Washington said.
After jumping out to an early lead, the Blue Devils continued pressuring the Chiawana net.
"That's the worst thing, when you get an early goal," Washington said. "You think, 'Oh my gosh, we've got to hang on for another 75-80 minutes.
"But yeah Abraham (Escobedo) is so quick up front. He works so hard. He's dangerous.
"It's not a tactic we like to employ sometimes, but when you're playing teams like (Chiawana) — same with Pasco — we have to be organized and disciplined, so it was good.
"Man-to-man, everyone played well defensively and the midfield."
The Blue Devils never relented.
"The thing was we knew that they would probably make some changes at halftime because they had four defenders back, only one forward, and then they pushed some more players into midfield," Washington said. "We knew we might get some more chances because of Abraham's speed.
"Sean (Salinas) did well coming in, too, and then (Ryan) Abbey down the wing hit the post. Could have been our second goal which would have been even nicer, relieved the pressure a little bit.
"But it was good. They did everything we talked about. That was exceptional."
Every time Chiawana managed to get through the Blue Devils defense, Rios closed the door on them.
"He's been our MVP for the last couple of games," Washington said. "To have a shutout, especially against a team like (Chiawana), is a lot of pressure. I'm very proud of him.
"He did really well. He stayed calm. He's a good captain. He's a good leader."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.