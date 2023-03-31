Walla Walla High School's varsity boys soccer team won its Mid-Columbia Conference match Friday, March 31, at home as the Blue Devils defeated Hermiston in a 3-0 victory.
Abraham Escobedo, Alvaro Castellon Arceo and Lenni Kreft scored goals for the Blue Devils, who evened their overall record so far this season at 4-4 while improving their league mark to 3-4.
"A great day to be a Blue Devil," coach Mike Washington said.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play Thursday, April 6, at Richland High.
They look to build off their victory Friday.
The Blue Devils battled Hermiston through a scoreless first half before dominating the rest of the match.
Escobedo broke the stalemate in the 49th minute as Castellon Arceo set him up with an assist.
Castellon Arceo then doubled their lead 10 minutes later, converting a free kick from 25 yard out after a Hermiston foul.
Kreft added a little more insurance with about eight minutes left, scoring off a feed from Javier Hernandez.
"It is an honor to coach this crew," Washington said. "Our goal is to always act in the best interest of our program, school, and community. These athletes encompass these values.
"No matter what hurdles come their way, they continue to persevere and try to put Walla Walla on the map."
