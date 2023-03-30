KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys golf team competed in the second of six Mid-Columba Conference meets this season on a cold and windy Wednesday, March 29, as the Blue Devils were in Kennewick to play the Canyon Lakes course.
"Finished the day tied for the MCC 3A lead," Blue Devils coach Bill Fleenor said.
Nile Dumser paced the Blue Devils with a 79 while teammate Devin Evans shot a personal best 82.
"Currently the Blue Devils have four golfers in the top nine in the league — Dumser being No. 2 and Carson Hutchinson No. 4," Fleenor said.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play April 17 in Walla Walla at Veterans Memorial Golf Course for the third MCC POD match.
