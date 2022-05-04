PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys golf team qualified for districts as the Blue Devils finished their regular season Tuesday, May 3, in second place among Class 3A schools of the Mid-Columbia Conference.
The Blue Devils include Carson Hutchinson, Sam Lastoskie, Joel Redman, Rhett Babcock and Devin Evans.
Districts will get underway May 17-18 in Spokane at Liberty Lake Golf Course.
Hutchinson led the Blue Devils in their regular season finale, an MCC POD match in Pasco at Sun Willows, shooting a 16-over par 88 that placed 23rd on the individual leaderboard.
Davis Sheets, of Richland, bested individuals with a 1-under 71.
Richland also bested teams, while the Blue Devils placed seventh.
Babcock and Evans each turned in a 92, and the Blue Devils also had Hunter Pope shooting a 97.
