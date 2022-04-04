KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys golf team clinched a spot in the postseason district tournament when the Blue Devils together placed second among 3A schools Wednesday, March 30, at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in a Mid-Columbia Conference pod match.
Districts will be May 17 in Spokane at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course.
Sam Lastoskie and Carson Hutchinson led the Blue Devils at Canyon Lakes, with teammates Joel Redman and Rhett Babcock only two shots back.
The Blue Devils completed the course ahead of 3A teams Kennewick and Hermiston, as well as 4A schools Chiawana, Kamiakin and Hanford.
"The round was played in 25-mile-an-hour winds all day," Blue Devils coach Bill Fleenor said.
