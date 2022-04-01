PASCO — Walla Walla High School's boys and girls track and field team shined Thursday, March 31, as Blue Devils had at least one placing in the top three for almost every event while setting numerous personal records opposite Pasco and Southridge at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium.
"What a terrific day for the Big Blue Train," Blue Devls coach Eric Hisaw said "The weather wasn't perfect, but our kids were fantastic. Tonight wasn't about our best kids taking care of business. Obviously, we needed them to do what they had to. And they were outstanding — dominant actually. But our success was our depth, and our kids that fought so hard to get second and third places.
"That's what our culture is about, and each kid lived up to that. And our coaching staff is so proud of them. There aren't enough good things to say about our kids tonight.
"It's honestly really difficult to pick anyone out, but I think Eddie Vu is one that truly stands out to me. He's been working his tail off the last two weeks and tonight he had a big PR in the shot put at 47 feet, five inches. Hard work delivers great results, and this is a great tribute to his diligence.
"Jack Wanichek in the pole vault, Liam Bergevin and Gabe Coram in the 800-meter run, Stephen Burt in the 3200, Kamron Shields in the 200 — all of these guys had amazing nights tonight.
"So great to see them shine under the lights.
"And it continued on the girl's side. Stella Billingsley, and Miriam Hutchens in the 800, Macy Eggart in the 1600, Olivia Cassetto in the 400, Paige Prudente in the 4x400 relay, and Claire Dorland in the 3200. These girls were tremendous in their respective events. They came up huge for us when we needed them on the track.
"Our field event girls fared the same. Aimee Foster and Mariah Locait had a huge PRs in the discus. Kirsten Anderson in the pole vault, Sarah Bowen, Cami Martin and Adiwyn Andrews in the javelin were clutch to help us seal the team wins."
