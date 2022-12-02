SPOKANE — Guard Ken Higgins scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter as Walla Walla High School opened its 2022-23 boys basketball season with a 69-44 victory over Central Valley on Friday, Dec. 2.
Trey McKinney scored 11 first-half points as the Blue Devils forged leads of 19-15 after one quarter and 37-26 at halftime.
Higgins scored seven points in period one and McKinney tallied six. Daniel Coram hit two treys in the second quarter and McKinney contributed five points in the period.
Wa-Hi blew the game open in the third quarter. It outscored the Bears 20-10 thanks in part to Higgins.
Will Sullivan joined Higgins and McKinney in double figures with 10 points.
Each player on the Blue Devils' 11-man roster played in the game. Ten scored.
Wa-HI's next game is Tuesday at Moses Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.