Walla Walla High School led Kennewick, 17-9, after one quarter and opened the second half with a 7-0 surge during its Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, in the Wa-Hi gym.
But the visiting Lions roared in the second and fourth quarters and won with ease, 65-47.
Kennewick outscored the Blue Devils 15-5 in the second quarter and 23-12 in the final period.
Wa-Hi is now 8-7 in league and 9-10 overall.
"Tough night for us," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "This was a big game for us in terms of playoff seeding and we just weren’t able to put all the pieces together consistently. Credit goes to Kennewick for playing great."
Dane Gardea and Trey McKinney scored four points in the first period to lead the Blue Devils. Will Sullivan added a 3-pointer, and Daniel Coram, Chris Norris, and Ken Higgins scored two points each in the quarter for Wa-Hi.
Mateo Maxwell scored all of the Blue Devils' points in the second quarter, but the Lions went to halftime up 24-22.
Kennewick's Jonah Gebers, who scored a game-high 29 points, tallied 12 in the third quarter and eight more in the fourth to help the Lions pull away.
Coram led Wa-Hi with 14 points and Gardea had 10.
"We need to make sure we learn from this loss and use it to get better," Berg said. "We still have one more regular-season game and then the playoffs so there is time to get better and to play our best ball."
Friday's contest was the final regular-season home game for Blue Devil seniors Coram and Norris.
"Special shoutout to our seniors Chris and Daniel on senior night," Berg said. "They mean a ton to our program and I appreciate everything they’ve done in their careers."
Wa-Hi plays at Richland on Tuesday.
