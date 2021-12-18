KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys basketball team won one of two games this weekend.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Blue Devils registered their first Mid Columbia Conference victory of the 2021-22 season by a decisive margin.
The Blue Devils, who failed to reach the 50-point plateau in their last three games, exceeded the half-century mark in a big way during a 90-38 victory over Southridge in the Wa-Hi gym.
Guard Diego Jaques scored a game-high 24 points, 14 of which came in a first quarter in which the Blue Devils fashioned a 23-6 lead. Jaques had two of his team-high four 3-pointers in the opening period.
Wa-Hi scored the first seven points of the game and never looked back as it improved to 1-2 in league and 2-4 overall.
Dane Gardea carried much of the Blue Devils' scoring slack in the second quarter. The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, who ended the night with 17 points, tallied nine in period two and Wa-Hi went into the halftime break with a 29-point lead, 49-20.
Camden McCollaugh aided the Blue Devil cause with seven points in both the first and third quarters.
Wa-Hi moved its margin to 38, 66-28, after three periods.
Reserve Will Sullivan scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils coasted home with a 52-point triumph.
All but one of the 10 Wa-Hi players who entered the game scored at least two points.
The Blue Devils had 35 field goals in the game - 13 from outside the arc.
Guard Jesse Tijerina paced the Suns with 15 points on a handful of treys.
Back at it Saturday in Kennewick, the Blue Devils managed just 11 second-half points against the host Lions and dropped a 56-41 decision to its Mid Columbia Conference rival.
The Blue Devils slipped to 1-3 in the MCC and 2-5 overall after Saturday's defeat.
Wa-Hi went toe to toe with Kennewick in the first quarter and battled to a 14-14 tie. Camden McCollaugh led the Blue Devils with seven points in the period.
Diego Jaques scored 11 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, that gave Wa-Hi a 30-29 halftime edge.
Kennewick's Danny Dickinson, after a five-point first half which included a scoreless first quarter, chalked up nine in the third quarter and the Lions went to the final eight minutes up five, 40-35.
A trio of Lions scored four points apiece in the fourth quarter. Kennewick outscored Wa-Hi 16-6 in the final frame.
Jaques ended up with 17 points for the Blue Devils. No other Wa-Hi player reached the double-figure plateau.
Wa-Hi's next game is Dec. 30 against Ferris in Spokane.
