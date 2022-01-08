PASCO — Chiawana's boys basketball team broke open a close game with a 12-2 run to end the third quarter and ran away from visiting Walla Walla High School for a 75-57 triumph in Mid Columbia Conference action on the night of Friday, Jan. 7.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 1-4 in league and 2-6 overall.
Guard Mason Castillo scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Riverhawks establish a 16-11 lead after eight minutes.
Chiawana's advantage ballooned into double-digit territory in the second quarter before Wa-Hi rallied to close within four, 32-28, at halftime. Guards Dillon Wasser and Ken Higgins scored six and five points, respectively, and Camden McCollaugh added four to fuel the comeback.
The Blue Devils narrowed the gap to two, 37-35, before the Riverhawks imposed their will in the latter stages of period three.
McCollaugh tied Chiawana's Kade Smith and Cash Calloway for game-high scoring honors with 16 points.
Wasser and Diego Jaques contributed 12 points apiece for Wa-Hi.
The Riverhawks tallied 31 field goals in the game, 11 of which were from 3-point distance.
Next up for the Blue Devils is a conference game at Hermiston on Friday.
