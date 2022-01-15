Walla Walla High School's varsity boys basketball team won both its Mid-Columbia Conference matchups over the weekend, as the Blue Devils improved their record this season to 4-6 overall with a 3-4 mark in the league.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18, when they host Pasco with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14, proved to be quite an evening for Diego Jaques and the Blue Devils.
Jaques scored a career-high 35 points and the Blue Devils drained an astonishing 21 3-point field goals during a 99-67 rout of the host Hermiston Bulldogs.
Jaques, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, produced eight makes from outside the arc including six as part of a 21-point, third-quarter performance.
Wa-Hi got five points apiece from Jaques and Ken Higgins in the opening quarter and led 19-11 through eight minutes.
The Blue Devils' three party kicked into high gear in the second quarter. Reserve Trenton Walters knocked down four treys, Daniel Coram added two, and Jaques and Higgins buried a triple apiece.
Wa-Hi led 47-32 at halftime.
The Blue Devils extended their one-sided margin to 29, 78-49, after three quarters on the strength of Jaques' showing.
Coram, Walters, and Mateo Maxwell scored five points apiece and a 3-ball each in the fourth quarter to complete the romp.
Walters ended the night with 22 points and Coram tallied 14 for Wa-Hi.
Back at it Saturday, the Blue Devils raced to a 12-0 lead and cruised to a 70-47 victory over Hanford in Mid-Columbia Conference action at the Blue Devil gym.
Senior guard Diego Jaques - fresh off a career-high, 35-point showing on Friday night in Hermiston - scored a game-high 21 on Saturday.
Jaques carded 11 points, Ken Higgins sank two 3-pointers, and both Dillon Wasser and Eddie Vu contributed two field goals apiece in the first quarter.
Wa-Hi led 25-11 at the quarter break.
Five points in both the second and third quarters by Jaques helped the Blue Devils establish leads of 39-20 at halftime and 53-32 after three periods.
Will Sullivan scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Blue Devils coasted home with the 23-point win.
Jaques and Sullivan were the only Wa-Hi players to reach double figures. In all, nine different Blue Devils penciled the scoring column.
The Falcons also had nine players score, but none of them produced a double-digit night.
