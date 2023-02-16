Guard Ken Higgins scored all of his team co-high 16 points in the second half as Walla Walla High School rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to record a 71-54 victory over Ferris in loser-out action in the Class 3A District 8 boys basketball tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Blue Devil gym.
Wa-Hi (11-12) will play a winner-to-state, loser-out contest at Kennewick on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the district’s second seed to the Class 3A state tournament.
The Saxons' ended their season 16-7.
Dylan Skaife scored five first-quarter points to help lead Ferris to a four-point cushion, 12-8, after one quarter.
The Saxons established further separation in the second quarter and took a 33-23 lead into halftime after guard Sam Markham banked in a three-point shot at the quarter buzzer.
Wa-Hi, which sank just eight field goals in the first half, managed four from 3-point range.
Higgins aided a Blue Devil resurgence in the third quarter with three 3-point goals. Wa-Hi outscored Ferris 24-10 in the third quarter and led 47-43 after three.
Trey McKinney scored five points in the third and Dane Gardea added four.
McKinney and Higgins scored seven points apiece in the final period, and the Blue Devils made 10-of-13 free throw attempts in the last quarter to eviscerate any thought of a Ferris comeback.
"I told our guys that I was tired of playing 23 games," Wa -Hi coach Adam Berg said. "Credit to our guys. Our guys could have hung their heads. I'm happy our guys are who they are."
The Blue Devils allowed 20 field goals in the game, but only eight after intermission.
"We forced them into tough shots," Berg said. "When we do that, we get energy."
