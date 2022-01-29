Walla Walla High School's varsity boys basketball team won both its matchups in the Mid-Columbia Conference over the weekend, and the Blue Devils upped their overall record this season to 7-8 with a 6-6 mark in the league.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play the night Tuesday, Feb. 1, when they host Chiawana with the opening tip at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 28, in Kennewick at Southridge High, the Blue Devils struggled mightily during the first half.
The Blue Devils, who routed the Suns, 90-38, in mid-December, led just 30-27 at halftime on Friday.
But guard Diego Jaques exploded for 15 third-quarter points, Wa-Hi outscored Southridge in the period 23-4, and pitchforked its way to a 71-43 triumph.
Dillon Wasser and Eddie Vu scored six points apiece in the first quarter and Camden McCollaugh added five as the Blue Devils claimed a 21-16 lead after one frame.
Wa-Hi hit a cold spell the second quarter that allowed the Suns to hang around. The Blue Devils scored just nine points in period two.
But the third-quarter canvas proved to be more artistic and eye pleasing for the visitors thanks to Jaques. He tallied five field goals including three treys and a pair of free throws and Wa-Hi went to the fourth quarter in command 53-31.
Trenton Walters buried two 3s of his own in the fourth quarter to aid an extension of the Blue Devils' lead to the final 28-point margin.
Jaques led Wa-Hi with 21 points and Wasser scored 11. In all, 10 Blue Devils tossed in at least two points.
Southridge, which had nine players score, was paced by Kellen Walford's 10 points.
Back at it Saturday in Walla Walla, the Blue Devils were able to overcome poor free throw shooting and the Kennewick Lions for a 68-64 victory.
The Blue Devils upped their records to 7-6 in league and 8-8 overall despite making just 15 of 34 charity tosses.
Kennewick is now 7-5 and 9-7.
Guard Diego Jaques scored 10 points in the first quarter and Camden McCollaugh delivered seven as part of a 24-point Blue Devil showing.
Lions' guard Daniel Dickinson helped keep the Lions within roaring distance in the second quarter with six points. Tyler Mattioli-Butcher and Ayden Knapik added four points apiece.
McCollaugh countered with eight in the period including two 3s.
Wa-Hi was up by 12, 40-28, at halftime.
Dickinson scored nine points in the third quarter to edge Kennewick closer.
Wa-Hi's Dillon Wasser scored seven points in period three to stem the Lions' tide.
The Blue Devils went to the fourth quarter up 10, 51-41.
Charlie Tipke-Henry scored 11 points in the final frame for Kennewick.
The Lions got to within three, 58-55, late in the period, but Wa-Hi made 11 free throws in the quarter to put the game away.
Jaques ended the night with 24 points, McCollaugh had 20, and Wasser added 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.