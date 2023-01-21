Walla Walla High School leaped to a 24-4 lead after one quarter and coasted to a 74-47 victory over Pasco in a Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Blue Devil gym.
Wa-Hi improved its records to 5-4 in the MCC and 6-7 overall with Friday's win.
Ken Higgins, who scored a game-high 17 points, sparked the Blue Devils' first-quarter blitz with four field goals — including two 3-pointers — and a pair of free throws.
The teams competed on relatively even terms in the second quarter. Mateo Maxwell came off the bench to lead Wa-Hi with five points in the period and the Blue Devils went to the halftime break with a 22-point margin, 40-18.
Will Sullivan and Dane Gardea paced Wa-Hi in the third quarter with five points apiece that helped bring about a 25-point Blue Devil spread, 58-33, heading to the final frame.
Gardea had five points in the fourth quarter and Trey McKinney added two baskets for Wa-Hi.
Nine Blue Devils reached the scoring column in the contest. Gardea followed Higgins with 12 points, Sullivan had 11, and Daniel Coram scored 10 points.
"We wanted to come out and get off to a great start, and we were able to do that," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "All of our guys were able to get in, get a good amount of playing time, and they all performed well which is always nice to see."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.