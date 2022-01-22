KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys basketball team won one of its two Mid-Columbia Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Blue Devils came away with their overall record this season 6-7 while their mark in the league is 5-5.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 25, at home in Walla Walla, where they will host Richland High with the opening tip at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 21, in Richland at Hanford High School, the Blue Devils completed a home-and-home sweep with a 71-47 victory in Mid-Columbia Conference action at the Falcons' nest.
The Blue Devils — who defeated Hanford by a 70-47 count on Jan. 15 in the Wa-Hi gym — got a game-high 29 points from guard Diego Jaques, and 16 and 10 points, respectively, from low-block performers Camden McCollaugh and Eddie Vu.
The aforementioned threesome combined to score all of Wa-Hi's points in the opening quarter. Jaques scored eight points while McCollaugh and Vu tallied four apiece.
Wa-Hi limited the Falcons to three field goals in the period and led 16-7 at the quarter break.
The Blue Devils cooled off a bit in the second quarter, but extended their lead to 29-15 by halftime. Five Wa-Hi players penetrated the scoring column led by the three each of Vu, McCollaugh, and Will Sullivan.
Wa-Hi, like the first quarter, allowed just three baskets in period two.
Hanford equaled its total number of first-half field goals in the third quarter, but fell further behind. McCollaugh muscled in six points and Jaques added four as the Blue Devils widened their lead to 16, 44-28, by the end of the third quarter.
The Falcons attempted to extend the game by fouling with regularity in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils beat back the strategy by making 14-of-19 free throws. Jaques scored 15 points in the period including a pair of 3-point field goals and a half-dozen freebies in as many attempts.
Hanford committed 13 fouls in the second half.
The Falcons had two double-figure scorers. Bryce Cramer led the way with 15 points and Trevor Kaiser chipped in with 10.
Back at Saturday in Kennewick at Kamiakin High School, the Blue Devils had their four-game winning streak snapped by Mid-Columbia Conference pace setter Kamiakin in a 75-54 setback.
Forward Tyler Bilodeau scored a game-high 31 points on 13 field goals including five 3-pointers.
Fellow forward Trey Arland added 19 points and guard Nate Gray scored 11 for the Braves.
The Blue Devils used balanced scoring to stay close through the first quarter of the contest. Diego Jaques scored four points, Camden McCollaugh had three, Eddie Vu, Daniel Coram and Will Sullivan sank a basket apiece, and Dane Gardea tossed in a free throw.
Wa-Hi trailed by two, 16-14, after one period.
The Blue Devils ran out of steam in the second quarter. They scored just six points in the period and trailed 35-20 at halftime.
Kamiakin lengthened its lead in the third quarter. Gray scored all 11 of his points in the period and Bilodeau added eight.
The Braves' lead was 26, 58-32, after three.
Wa-Hi opened the fourth quarter with a 15-2 run that chopped Kamiakin's lead in half, 60-47.
But the Blue Devils would draw no closer.
McCollaugh scored 10 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter. Jaques was next with 17.
