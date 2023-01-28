PASCO — Walla Walla High School led Chiawana, 51-39, late in the third quarter of its Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27.
But the Riverhawks stormed back to tie the score at 53 after three quarters and went on to a 74-69 victory.
Wa-Hi's records after Friday's loss stand at 7-5 in the MCC and 8-8 overall.
Will Sullivan, who tied Chiawana's Donavin Young for game-high scoring honors with 22 points, scored 10 in a first quarter that ended tied at 18-18.
Seven more points from Sullivan and five from Dane Gardea helped the Blue Devils claw their way to a 39-35 lead at halftime.
Wa-Hi's Ken Higgins scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to prevent a Riverhawks' triumph.
Trey McKinney matched Higgins with an 11-point effort for the Blue Devils.
"Tough loss (Friday) night," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "For the majority of the night, we played great basketball. Our defense was better than it’s been all season and our offense was clicking because of that.
"Unfortunately, we had a tough stretch to start the game and another at the end of the third quarter that kept Chiawana in the game," Berg said. "They made more shots down the stretch and we weren’t able to overcome it. So proud of our guys for the fight they showed and the progress we are making. We are trending in the right direction."
