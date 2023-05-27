TACOMA — A successful weekend at the state championships for Walla Walla High School's track and field participants concluded Saturday, May 27, as the Blue Devils competed in the final round of events for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A meet at Mount Tahoma High.
Isaiah Roberson, Caleb Morehead, Ian Calhoon and Jake Hisaw teamed up to win the Boys 4x100-Meter Relay, finishing in 41.99 seconds and edging second-place Spanaway Lake at 42 seconds flat.
Hisaw also placed second in both the 200 and the 300 hurdles, in which he set a new personal record at 37.89 seconds, and each race saw he finished barely a half-second behind the winners.
The boys 3,200 saw Brody Hartley give the Blue Devils his fourth-place points.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls had Cami Martin, Ava Nelson, Jailyn Davenport and Ashlyn Nielsen teaming up to placed third in their 4x200 as they finished in 1:43.71, barely a second behind the victorious team of Capital High.
Davenport, Nielsen and Cami Martin also had Kaitlyn King as part of a 4x100 that placed fourth.
Nielsen added eighth place in the 100 while teammate Adisyn Andrews was sixth in javelin, setting a new personal record with her 123-06.
Cami Martin also chipped in eighth-place points in the triple jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.