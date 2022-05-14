PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team won a posteason district tournament championship Saturday, May 14, as the Blue Devils knocked off Kennewick in a 4-3 victory at Pasco High.
The Blue Devils (14-7 record) went to the fourth inning down 2-1 before taking over with a three-run rally, and they held on for the title.
Their success at districts now takes the Blue Devils to state, starting May 21 with regional playoffs.
Started districts as its No. 4 seed, the Blue Devils stormed through the tournament with three straight wins, including an 8-0 upset of No. 1 University in the semifinals Tuesday before edging second-seeded Kennewick.
Heading into the championship Saturday, the Blue Devils had already clinched a spot at state with their victory in the semifinal.
