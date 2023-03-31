PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team won its Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader Friday, March 31, as the visiting Blue Devils defeated Pasco twice with 11-1 and 19-5 victories.
The Blue Devils upped their overall record so far this season to 6-3 with their league mark now at 4-2.
They are scheduled to next play April 7 as they host Chiawana for a league doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 1 p.m.
