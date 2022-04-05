RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team remained winless in the Mid-Columbia Conference this season and suffered its fifth straight loss Tuesday, April 5, as the Blue Devils fell at Richland in a 16-3 defeat.
The Blue Devils (1-6 overall) found themselves in a 9-0 hole after the first inning, and Richland later put the game out of reach with a seven-run fourth.
Next, the Blue Devils will play Friday, April 8, at Hermiston.
