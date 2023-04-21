KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team won one of two games in its Mid-Columbua Conference doubleheader Friday, April 21, in the Tri-Cities as the Blue Devils took the opener with a 10-6 victory before Kennewick handed them a 15-7 loss.
The Blue Devils came away with their overall record so far this season now 10-7, their league mark at 8-6 ranking them fifth out of nine teams.
They are scheduled to next play Friday, April 28, hosting Hanford for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 2 p.m.
The Blue Devils look to build off their split Friday in Kennewick.
A late rally lifted them over Kennewick in the first game.
The Blue Devils went to the sixth inning down 6-2 before taking over with a seven-run outburst.
Kennewick returned the favor in a back-and-forth second game.
The Blue Devils jumped out in front with a run in the top of the first inning before two more in the second, following an early Kennewick scoring spree, pulled Wa-Hi to within 4-3.
But then Kennewick would plate another 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The Blue Devils would trim the deficit with three runs in the fourth, and another in the fifth, but Kennewick prevailed after seventh hard-fought innings.
