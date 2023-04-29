Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team won both games of its Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader Friday, April 28, as the Blue Devils edged Hanford in 5-4 and then 3-2 victories at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils completed their regular season schedule with an overall record of 12-7, league mark at 10-6 ranking them fourth out of nine teams.
Also being one of the top three MCC Class 3A teams, the Blue Devils qualified for the postseason district tournament which is scheduled to begin next weekend.
Having finished second — one game behind Kennewick while one up on Southridge — the Blue Devils will host the Greater Spokane League No. 3 seed for a must-win playoff at Murr.
The Blue Devils look to keep the momentum from a couple of exciting wins Friday against Hanford, a 4A school.
They rallied to take the first game after going into the bottom of the fourth inning down 4-0.
The Blue Devils chipped away with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth before tying things up in the sixth as they shut out Hanford to the end.
Another run in the bottom of the seventh made the Blue Devils winners.
Back at it for another game, all its scoring come in the first two innings with the Blue Devils breaking a 2-2 tie in the second.
The Blue Devils would hold on to their slim lead the rest of the way.
