Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team won its Mid-Columbia Conference matchup Tuesday, April 11, at Murr Sports Park as the Blue Devils edged Southridge in a 4-2 victory.
The Blue Devils upped their overall record so far this season to 9-3 with their league mark at 7-2, placing them second out of nine teams.
They are scheduled to next play Friday, April 14, hosting Kamiakin for a doubleheader expected to start around 2 p.m.
The Blue Devils, who have won their win six games in a row, look to keep the momentum from their victory Tuesday.
Brixen Betzler had two runs batted in for the Blue Devils while teammate Andrew Hall delivered a strong pitching performance with six strikeouts over more than six innings.
Southridge jumped ahead with a couple of runs in the top of the first inning, but they failed to score again.
The Blue Devils tied things up in the third inning before adding two more runs in the fifth.
