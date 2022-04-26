PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team picked up its ninth straight victory in Mid-Columbia Conference action Tuesday, April 26, as the Blue Devils crushed Pasco with a 14-7 win.
The Blue Devils (10-6 overall, 9-5 in the league) kept themselves a only game back of third-place Richland, which knocked off Chiawana.
Pasco had its hands full against the Blue Devils, who had an 8-1 lead midway through the second inning and paced the Bulldog to the end.
Next, the Blue Devils will wrap up their regular season Friday afternoon when they host Hanford in a doubleheader scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.