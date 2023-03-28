Drew Coleman and Ryan Hoerner combined on a pitching gem for Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team in its pivotal Mid-Columbia Conference matchup Tuesday, March 28, at the nearby Murr Sports Park as the Blue Devils routed Hermiston on their way to a 9-1 victory.
Hermiston finished with only three hits while Coleman and Hoerner together chalked up 12 strikeouts for the Class 3A Blue Devils (4-3 overall, 2-2 in the 4A/3A league).
The Blue Devils rebounded from back-to-back losses Friday, March 24, in a doubleheader at 4A Richland.
"It's always nice to get a league win," Blue Devils coach Jason Parsons said. "That's the key. And (Hermiston's) a 3A opponent, so it's a key victory for us.
"Our pitchers did a real nice job today. Drew Coleman and Ryan Horner pounded of the strike zone and forced them to put the ball in play. And in the end we got quite a few strikeouts today, so that was a good positive."
Next, the Blue Devils hit the road Friday, March 31, for another doubleheader as they visit 4A Pasco.
A month into this season, the 2023 Blue Devils have developed into a solid all-around team.
They are ranked fifth out of the nine MCC teams, second among its 3A teams.
Only the top two 3A squads qualify for districts.
"We like our club," Parsons said. "We really do. We're senior dominant with nine of them out here, so we can never ever use the excuse that we're young. We've just got to go get the job done.
"The objective is to get better each and every day each and every week continue to grow."
The Blue Devils will look to for more positives when they hit Pasco.
"We are where we need to be at this point," Parsons said. "We continue to show growth each week, because it's it doesn't get any easier in the MCC conference. This is this is quite possibly the hardest conference in the state."
In a addition to fundamental skills, the Blue Devils used their collective experience to beat Hermiston.
The Blue Devils went to bat in the second inning already down 1-0, but they managed to tie things up without a solid base hit.
Brixen Betzler scored with two outs on a wild pitch after he had been hit by an offering, advanced to second base on an errant pickoff throw and then took third on a wild delivery.
The Blue Devils then took over in the third inning, plating three more runs in similar fashion.
Coleman bunted home both Noah Braunel and Sam Braunel with the help off a throwing error — they had gotten on base after being hit by a pitch and then working a walk.
The wild throw enabled Coleman to sprint all the way to third, and he upped the Blue Devils lead to 4-1 on an infield grounder.
"We do have some pretty high baseball IQ," Parsons said.
Blue Devils bats finally snapped to life in the fourth inning.
Sam Braunel, Coleman and Betzler smashed run-scoring base hits in succession — all with two outs.
"We changed the order a little bit today, flipped some things around and gave some guys at the bottom order a chance to be leading off, and we saw good results," Parsons said. "We had to make some adjustments against soft left-handed pitching, but we did it. We got it done."
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils quieted the Hermiston lineup with the help of slick fielding.
Blue Devils shortstop Noah Perez turned a double play in the fourth inning, scoping a grounder up the middle within a step of second base before firing a strike to Patrick Hubbard at first.
Another double play, one less routine, came in the seventh inning when Blue Devils catcher Sam Braunel picked off a runner on first base following a strikeout.
"That is our strength as a team," Parsons said. "Through seven games thus far we've played pretty solid defense."
