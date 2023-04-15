Walla Walla High School's baseball team lost both game of its Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader Friday, April 14, as the Blue Devils fell to Kamiakin in 15-6 and then 5-4 defeats here at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils came away with their overall record so far this season now 9-5 and their league mark at 7-4, ranking them fourth out of the nine teams.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 18, in Kennewick at Southridge High.
The Blue Devils look to bounce back from their losses Friday.
Even though Kamiakin would put the first game out of reach by the fifth inning, the Blue Devils battled them through all seven.
They took went to the fourth in a scoreless stalemate when Kamiakin unleashed an eight-run barrage.
The Blue Devils would cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth, but Kamiakin then added another six to go up 14-4.
However, the Blue Devils prevented Kamiakin from calling on the mercy rule.
The Blue Devils continued competing to the end, and they tallied a run in the bottom of the fifth as well as another in the sixth.
Back at it in the second game, the Blue Devils finished the day with a thriller — not to mention nearly salvaging a doubleheader split on a dramatic come-from-behind victory.
Despite going to bat in the sixth down 5-0, the Blue Devils were far from done.
They plated four runs to make it a one-run game, but Kamiakin would manage to escape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.