RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team was beaten twice in its Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader Friday, March 24, as the Blue Devils fell to Richland in 8-2 and 3-0 setbacks.
The Blue Devils finished the day with their record so far this season at 3-3, including a league mark at 1-2.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 28, as they host Herimston for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 3 p.m.
