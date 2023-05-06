Walla Walla High School's 2023 varsity baseball season ended Saturday, May 6, in the District 8 opening round playoffs as the Blue Devils fell to Cheney with a 5-1 setback at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils finished this year with their record at 12-8.
After completing their regular season schedule in the Mid-Columbia Conference ranked fourth among its nine teams — second out of those in Class 3A — the Blue Devils hosted Cheney, of the Greater Spokane League, for a must-win district playoff.
The Blue Devils jumped ahead with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Cheney shut them out the rest of the afternoon.
Cheney tied things up in the third, plated a go-ahead run in the fifth, and then put the game out of reach with three more in the seventh.
