BELLEVUE, Wash. — Walla Walla High School's baseball season came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday, May 21, just one win short of the Class 3A state semifinals.
The Blue Devils dropped a 6-5, final-eight decision to top-seeded West Seattle after shutting out Bonney Lake, 3-0, earlier in the day in the round of 16 at Bannerwood Park.
Wa-Hi broke a scoreless tie with four, two-out runs in the top of the fourth inning against West Seattle. Andrew Hall bounced a two-run single up the middle to get the Blue Devils on the board. Keegan Weston and Cohen Ocanaz both drew bases-loaded walks to help fashion the 4-0 advantage.
West Seattle equalized in the home fourth and tallied twice in the fifth to take a 6-4 edge.
Weston drove a sacrifice fly to right field in the sixth to draw the locals one run closer.
Wa-Hi loaded the bases with two out in the seventh inning, but were unable to produce the tying run.
"Fantastic game," Wa-Hi coach Jason Parsons said. "I was proud of the kids' grit and determination."
Left hander Carson Jones tossed a six-hitter with six strikeouts versus Bonney Lake.
"Carson threw a gem," Parsons said.
The Blue Devils scored once in the second and twice more in the fourth inning.
Noah Braunel led off the home second with a walk, moved to second on a Haydon Lomeli sacrifice bunt, and scored on a throwing error.
Lomeli led off the Wa-Hi fourth with a double and later scored the first run of the frame. An Andrew Hall double scored the second run of the inning.
That was more than enough for Jones, who was especially effective with his back to the wall. So much so that the Panthers stranded 11 runners on base.
"We knew we were going to see some tough pitching," Parsons said. "We saw it with Bonney Lake and West Seattle."
The West Seattle game was the last in Blue Devil uniforms for seniors Weston, Lomeli, Jones, Ocanaz, Will Kytola, Bowen Randall, Jackson Johnson, and Jordan Zimmerman.
"Going to miss our seniors," Parsons said. "They've always been a special group.
"I'm so darn proud of the kids."
