FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Walla Walla High School junior AnnMarie Hallan completed her first season diving with a strong performance here in the state championships Friday, Nov. 12, placing 22nd out of 24 for the Blue Devils at the King County Aquatic Center.
Hallan had gone in seeded 23rd.
"She just started diving in May of this year," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "Her tremendous improvement is due to her incredible work ethic, determination, focus, and to the efforts of Wa-Hi's amazing volunteer dive coach, Jamie Coburn."
