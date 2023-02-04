Walla Walla High School senior Alana Miller announced Thursday, Feb. 2, her commitment to swim at Lynn University (in Boca Raton, Florida) by signing a National Letter of Intent as friends and teammates with the Walla Walla Swim Club joined her on the Whitman College campus at Harvey Pool.
Miller will swim at the collegiate level after several successful seasons at Wa-Hi and with the club. The Mid-Columbia Conference named her its Swimmer of the Year as she earned All-MCC First Team honors in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.
She was also part of three Wa-Hi relays that made All-MCC including the 200 freestyle (second team), 200 medley (honorable mention) and the 400 freestyle (honorable mention).
A captain on both her school and club teams, she looks to study for a career in business while swimming at Lynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.