Walla Walla High School's 2022-23 varsity boys basketball team is geared up for the start of its season.
The Blue Devils begin Friday, Dec. 2, in Spokane at Central Valley High.
"I'm pretty excited about the guys on our team and in our program," Bue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "I think we've got some real potential on our team."
The Blue Devils have seniors Daniel Coram (6-foot-4), Christopher Norris (6-3) and Jaden Flippo (5-11).
Juniors include Cameron Carrara (6-4), Dane Gardea (6-3), Will Sullivan (6-3), Mateo Maxwell (6-2), Kahiau Helm (6-2) and Ken Higgins (6-2).
The Blue Devils also have a pair of sophomores in Trey McKinney (6-6) and Carter Shivell (5-11).
"We have a lot of good kids and they're pretty versatile," Berg said. "I think we're probably deeper that we've been in the last couple of years, in terms of being able to play everybody on our team.
"It's nice that we could plug a guy here and there, and we'd get some good quality minutes in any game. I like that."
The Blue Devils enter this season with a lot of optimism.
Three weeks of practices have given them a strong starting point.
"We're good at a lot of things," Berg said. "I think we've got to find our way of being great at a couple of things, and I think that could lead us to reaching our goals.
"We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season."
The 2022-23 schedule looks to be a challenge.
But the Blue Devils see opportunities to build confidence.
"We start on the road at Central Valley, which is going to be really tough, and then before Christmas break we'll end up having played Ferris and Gonzaga Prep as well as Chiawana (which is going to be one of the better teams in our league)," Berg said. "Four really tough games, at least, in our first eight.
"We're hoping to kind of get ahead of things there, come out with our heads above water going into Christmas break, and then hopefully make a good run after that."
The Blue Devils expect the rest of their schedule, filled with Mid-Columbia Conference matchups, to remain competitive.
Fans at the Blue Devils gym can look forward to their share of exciting nights.
"The 4A teams (especially Richland and Chiawana) are definitely the power of our league, but then again, Kennewick made a really good run last year — and we split with them," Berg said. "They lost a couple of guys who were really good for them. But really, I think this year has us battling Kennewick again, and maybe Hermiston, to be the top 3A teams.
"If we can take care of the ball, find our identity on offense but then really hang our hats on defense, I think we can compete with everyone in our league."
No longer do the Blue Devils and their fans have to wait.
This season starts Friday at Central Valley, and the Blue Devils will go there with plenty of adrenaline.
"It's not easy," Berg said. "Sometimes you wish you could kind of get your feet wet a different way. But at the same time, I've always loved the challenge of non-league games.
"We want to give ourselves a tough schedule because our league is so tough. And then once we get through league and we get to the playoffs, we've got to play those (Greater Spokane League) teams. We might as well get some good experience going against them.
"That's why we have Central Valley and Ferris and Gonzaga Prep on our schedule."
A new season of Blue Devils basketball unfolds opening night at Central Valley.
"It's going to be tough," Berg said. "They're always good and athletic, well coached.
"It'll be a big challenge for us, getting used to each other playing in an actual game versus against each other in practice — and then having to do it three hours away against a good team.
"We have a group of kids good players. They're fun to be around. They're hard working. Hopefully, we can get some things figured out as we progress through the season."
