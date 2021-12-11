SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School's wrestling team competed here Saturday at the Inland Empire Invite.
Jake Humphhrey, a 160-poind senior, was the top finishing Blue Devil as he placed third out of 32.
John Mark Whitaker, a 138-pound senior, and Mateo Caso, a junior at 145, also highlighted Blue Devil performances as both placed fourth in their respective weight classes.
Caso won five of his seven matches, including a pin of two-time state champ Waylon Wilson, of Tonasket.
The Blue Devils also saw Elijah Bauer (113), Ricky Lozano (120), Diego Caso (132), Drew Humphrey (152) and Ethan Kregger (220) winning matches.
"These guys are really coming allow and chasing the podium at every mat and tournament they touch," Blue Devils coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "They are continuing to grow as a team and individually both on and off the mat as well. There are good things to come."
The Blue Devils will be back at it Tuesday night when they host Kamiakin for a dual starting a 7 p.m.
