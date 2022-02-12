HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School wrestling teams competed Saturday, Feb. 12, in regional championship tournaments.
"We qualified four wrestlers and one alternate to the WIAA Mat Classic State Wrestling Tournament at the Tacoma Dome," Blue Devils coach Jake Butenhoff said.
"Jake Humphrey (34-2 with 31 pins) was crowned champion of the 170-pound weight class while also pinning his way through the bracket. The kid is an absolute force to be reckoned with.
"Mateo Caso (33-9) with 25 pins also forced his way into the finals out of pure grit. Mateo hasn’t stopped working the last two years in pursuit of reaching his goals. He is a fierce competitor on the mat.
"Drew Humphrey (31-8) with 25 pins on the year also punched his ticket at 152 pounds. Drew does something’s on the mat that simply cannot be taught. He’s got an incredible sense of leverage and can scramble in and out of just about any position he’s in.
'Carter O’Dell (24-15) also at 152 really came into his own at the tail end of this season. He has found his stride as he runs through his opponents and is merciless as he ramps the intensity with each period. It is rare that we were able to double up at 152, but the trust these guys have in our staff and in each other made all the difference.
"John Mark Whitaker (38-16) will serve as an alternate at 132 pounds. John is an absolute warrior. He scratched and clawed his way back into the heap after dropping his first match and was a takedown away from placing in the top four.
Wa-Hi girls also had a state qualifier.
"Kylie Kemp took fourth place at regionals this weekend which has now qualified her for the state tournament," Butenhoff said. "Her dedication, commitment, and sacrifice has opened up opportunities to succeed on the mat.
"We are very proud of our kids. They have fought through and overcame so much adversity in the last couple years and they kept their eyes on their goals. This is the just one more step in the direction they are heading. They are not content and they have not peaked to their highest potential."
