KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's Jake Humphrey won all four of his wrestling matches here Saturday, Dec. 4, besting the 170-pound weight class as the Blue Devils placed third out of 17 teams at the Bob Mars Invitational.
The Blue Devils also had Julian Guzman (106 pounds) and John Mark Whitaker (138) in the finals of their respective brackets, with both finishing second.
"We had a great outing," Blue Devils coach Jake Butenhoff said. "We are well pleased with the hard work our team continues to put in. This is our highest finish yet, and we expect to continue to see great things."
The Blue Devils look for stay strong when they next compete Thursday in Pasco with the Mid-Columbia Conference meet scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
They had several strong performances here as Mateo Caso placed third in the 145, Drew Humphrey was fifth in 152 with teammate Carter O'Dell sixth, and Emilio Navarette was sixth in 160.
Meanwhile, both Diego Caso (132) and Ethan Kregger (220) pinned one of their respective opponents.
