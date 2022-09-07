Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team won its first match this season in straight sets Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the Blue Devils made short work of Pasco with 25-10, 25-13 and 25-23 victories in their Mid-Columbia Conference showdown.
Eden Glaus finished the sweep with eight kills, five aces and 15 digs for the Blue Devils while teammate Lauryn Bergevin had 15 digs and three aces, Sidney McCauley added six kills, two aces and five digs, Jailyn Davenport had 14 assists and four kills, Sofia Glaus 14 assists, and Kasey Wegner chipped in four kills and thee aces.
The Blue Devils next play Thursday at Hanford.
"Tonight was a great way to open our season with a solid win at home," Blue Devils coach Christian Dove said. "We passed well and played confidently.
"Eden and Lauryn played tremendous defense, and continually put us in a great position to get our offense in system.
"Pasco struggled passing and we took advantage, staying aggressive at the service line serving a total of 14 aces as a team for the match.
"All 13 girls on the team saw playing time tonight, and each of them contributed to our success.
"We still have some work to do and kinks to work out, but tonight was a great starting point for our season."
