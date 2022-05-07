Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team won its postseason district tournament first-round playoff Saturday, May 6, as the Blue Devils routed Mead in a 9-2 victory at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils (12-7 record) advanced to next play Tuesday in a district semifinal.
Mead jumped ahead by scoring twice in the top of the first inning, but the Panthers would never scratch out another run as Carson Jones pitched a complete game for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils took control with six runs in the bottom of the first.
Andrew Hall finished the day with four hits for the Blue Devils, and teammate Will Kytola added three.
