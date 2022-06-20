EUGENE — Three weeks after Walla Walla High School’s track and field team wrapped up its 2022 season with several successful performances at state, Blue Devil standouts Dash Sirmon and Brody Hartley both kept the momentum going June 16-19 in Eugene each for multiple events at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Wa-Hi boys together were the top scoring Class 3A team at state.
Sirmon, the 2022 state champion javelin thrower as a senior for the Blue Devils, bested the event once again — this time, on June 18, just a week following Wa-Hi graduation.
His latest throw, at 221 feet and one inch, established a new personal best on heels of a season in which Sirmon repeatedly rewrote the Wa-Hi record books.
“His throw not only set a new school record that he set earlier this year, but it’s the third farthest throw in Washington state history — and it finishes off an amazing career,” Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. “Dash won the freshman national championship four summers ago, and it is just unreal to watch him win the national championship on his way out as a senior.
“We are so proud of him, his work ethic, attention to detail and the leader and tremendous teammate he has been. Congrats, Dash, you are truly the best.”
Sirmon had also competed in long jump, which he had also bested at state, and placed fourth June 17 at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
“As is customary, he jumped his best jump on his first jump,” Hisaw said. “23- 5.5 is the third best jump of his life, and he represented himself very well. The top two jumpers both went over 25 feet, and third place was just below 24 feet. A great day for (Sirmon) and a warm-up for the javelin the next day.”
As the Blue Devils coach put it, “What a next day it was.”
Sirmon shined on the national stage.
“Entering the competition, Dash was ranked No. 2 in the country in the javelin, but the nation’s leader wasn’t throwing in this meet,” Hisaw said. “There were five other athletes that had thrown farther than 200 feet this season in the meet, so it was great competition.
“After the first three throws, Dash was in third place — something he’s not accustomed to. This season he has been a big first-throw competitor, and he had to perform in the finals if he wanted to win this meet.
“214-feet and 208 were leading to this point, and Dash had thrown 206 and change. No one changed places after their fourth throws.
“But on his fifth throw, Dash let loose with the greatest throw of his life. When it landed, the announcer read 221-01 to take the lead in the competition. No one would throw farther the rest of the meet.
“With that one throw, Dash became national champion for 2022.”
Hartley also turned in strong performances at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Fresh off his outstanding junior year at Wa-Hi — he placed second at state in the 800-meter race as well as third in the 3,200 not to mention fourth in the 1,600 — Hartley was at it again.
“Brody had a decent day (June 19) in the 1,600 — not his best at 4:17, but he ran as hard as he could,” Hisaw said. “I think he was pretty tanked for the fantastic effort he put forth on Saturday, when he finished 11th in the two-mile, with a time of 9:03.78.
“This was a true two-mile, and so we have to convert this to a 3,200-meter run and when we do, Brody ended up setting a new school record with a time of 9:00.72 — so close to breaking nine minutes, but what a time and what an effort.
“It was a fast race from the start and once again, he kept in touch with the pack and ran a terrific last 800, to finish fourth in his heat, and 11th overall. So proud of him and how hard he’s worked to get to this point.
“I know he’s going to take some time off to rest and recover, he truly deserves it.”
