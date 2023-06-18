EUGENE — The offseason features its own round of competitions.
Walla Walla High School's track and field team had seven kids competing in six events Thursday through Sunday, June 15-18, at the Nike Outdoor National Championships in Eugene on the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
The participating Blue Devils had qualified to challenge athletes from all over the country, including California, New York, Texas, Florida and several other states.
Jake Hisaw, Isaiah Roberson, Caleb Morehead and Ian Calhoon combined to place second in the Boys 4x100-Meter Relay Championships.
The same quartet had won a state title for Wa-Hi during the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Championships, May 25-27, in Tacoma.
Second place at the Nike Outdoor Championships came with a time of 42.26 seconds, beating their 42.28 in the preliminaries that also placed second.
Victory at State was done on a 41.99.
Nike Outdoor Nationals was also where Hisaw placed 13th out of 45 in the 200-meter sprint.
The Blue Devils enjoyed other strong performances in Eugene.
Christopher Norris, fresh off completing his senior year at Wa-Hi — the WIAA Championships was where he placed sixth in discus — shined in two events at the Nike meet.
Norris placed 26th out of 29 in the Boys Javelin Throw Championship and 30th among 45 in the Discus Emerging Elite.
The Blue Devils also had Wa-Hi junior Whitney Griffith placing 29th out of 37 in Girls Discus Championship while Ian Lash finished 49th among 60 in the Boys 2-Mile Emerging Elite and 52nd out of 58 in the 3,000-Meter Emerging Elite.
