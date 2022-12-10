SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Walla Walla High School's wrestling team was one of 12 competing Saturday, Dec. 10, at the West Valley Wrestle-Rama with each squad squaring off in four duals.
The Blue Devils won one of their four duals, edging Medical Lake for 11th place.
Adam Dalan and Ethan Kregger each finished the day with a pair of first-period pins for the Blue Devils in their respective weight classes.
The Blue Devils next compete Thursday, Dec. 15, at Pasco High in a Mid-Columbia Conference dual.
They will be coming off several strong performances Saturday.
The Wrestle-Rama started the Blue Devils up against Shadle Park, with Dalan making short work of his match in the 220-pound weight class as did Kregger in 285.
Their next dual was opposite Freeman High, with Dalan scoring a first-period pin in 195 while Frank Healy flattened his opponent in 220.
The Blue Devils then battled Ephrata with Caleb Milligan tallying a third-period pin in 145 while both Kregger in 220 and Kyle Mauch in 285 scored falls around the opening minute.
Battling for 11th place, the Blue Devils edged Medical Lake in a 36-27 dual.
Their victory featured Diego Caso scoring a pin in 145 and Aiden Neher with a quick victory in 170.
