Walla Walla High School is prepared to unveil its latest varsity slowpitch softball team after back-to-back seasons climaxed in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Championship Tournament.
Last year, only the fifth in the brief history of Wa-Hi’s program, the Blue Devils bested the postseason District 8 Regional Championship Tournament, won a State quarterfinal and wound up placing fourth.
The 2023 Blue Devils are scheduled to open their season Thursday, Sept. 7, near campus at Murr Sports Park as they host Ridgeline High for a doubleheader starting at 2:30 p.m.
“I am very excited for this season,” Blue Devils coach Bill Plucker said with participation now up to 29 players. “Our turnout has doubled over previous years. We will be fielding two teams, but all players are considered varsity.
“This is a varsity program competing for league, regional and state championships. Our hopes are to continue to have success.”
The long-awaited start of games comes on the heels of a promising summer skills clinic at Murr, the program’s first collective offseason training effort.
Attendance at the start of camp was 10 girls, just enough for a full team, but would eventually balloon to 17 despite kids being on break from school.
“I could not be more excited about the large turnout and how much the program has grown over the last three years,” Plucker said. “Fall slowpitch is starting to reflect the great softball culture Walla Walla and Wa-Hi have established over the years.
“We are a force to be reckoned with, and all players have an important role to play.”
Plucker is assisted by Amy Korslund, Griselda Justice and Kysa Jusaro.
But the Blue Devils roster already has plenty of experienced leaders — team captains Clarbelle Hall and Sarah Justice, both senior infielders, return from all-star campaigns as does junior outfielder Anna DeLaRosa and sophomore outfielder Addie Bowen.
Also back is senior pitcher Madison Worden, who was unable to play last year but was all-league as a sophomore on the 2021 Blue Devils that went to State.
Other proven veterans include sophomores Cate Eronemo, Jalisa Ruiz, Aliyah Larios and Elle McGloughlin as well as pitchers Ariel Amaro and Nalayah Torres.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils welcome several new faces.
“We are still young in experience,” Plucker said. “Two-thirds of this year’s roster are Ninth and 10th Graders.”
A pair of newcomers, Elle Meliah and Rory Burk, Jr., have wasted little time working their way into the Blue Devils lineup.
Others are likely to follow suit before long.
“We will have many new contributors to add to our returning roster,” Plucker said. “I am very impressed with our Ninth Grade and newly added athletes that will have an opportunity to contribute right away.”
