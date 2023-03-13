SALEM — Walla Walla High School’s JROTC Precision Rifle Team captured the JROTC Cascade Mountain League Two-State Championship this weekend in a rifle match hosted at North Salem High School in Oregon.
The Blue Devils swept the precision class, bringing home the gold, silver and bronze medals.
86 of the top competitive JROTC high school marksmen from Washington and Oregon converged on the North Salem High School rifle range to compete in the championship match of the 2022-2023 ROTC season.
In the sporter class, the team championship went to Lebanon High School from Oregon, with Walla Walla coming in second place, shooting one of their highest scores this season at a 2062.
The team was led by Cadet Lieutenant Aviella Wilson, who fired a career high score of 531.
Cadet Command Sergeant Major Gerardo Soto turned in the team’s second highest score with a 516, followed by Cadet Sergeant Saphira Rynaski at 510 and Cadet First Sergeant Chanze Martz with a 505.
“I have been trying to break 530 all this season,” Wilson said on Saturday after the match. “It felt so good to do it at the league championship.”
At the end of record fire on Saturday Wilson’s score put her in fourth place and Soto in eighth, placing them in the final shoot off of the season.
In the Sporter Class Final, the eight highest scoring marksmen face off in a 10 shot competition that decides final season ranking and placement.
Wilson’s performance early on in the final had her moving up in placement until her third and fourth shot dropped her back down into her original fourth place position which she was able to defend through the close of the final.
The final ended as it began, with Alivia Griffiths from Lebanon, Oregon capturing the league title by 5 points over Spokane’s Clara Yang.
The Blue Devil Precision squad turned out a solid performance, posting a 2273 out of 2,400 points to clinch the championship over long-time rivals North Salem High School by a comfortable 150 points.
Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kaden Kerr’s score led the team with a 573 out of 600. Kerr finished the regular competition in 1st place ahead of teammates Cadet Captain Raquelle Justice at 568 and Cadet Major Benjamin Nelson’s 567.
All five Blue Devil precision marksmen made it into the top eight and competed in the league final for the overall title.
In the precision final, after 10 rounds of extremely competitive play, Justice fired a career high of 101.6 edging into the gold medal position 1.1 points ahead of Kerr, who’s final score of 95.3 claimed silver just seven tenths of a point ahead of Nelson who retained third.
Teammates Cadet Captain Tristan Scott finished in fourth place and Cadet Major Maximus Malone ended the season in seventh.
With the Washington and Oregon JROTC rifle season at an end, the Blue Devil Rifle Teams shift focus to the regional and national stage for a series of matches.
The precision team, with a fourth-place ranking in Army JROTC will travel to Ohio next week for the All Service National Championship.
The sporter and precision teams will also train to compete for a regional CMP title in Salt Lake City in early April.
Additionally, Justice received an invitation last week to the Olympic Training Center for Junior Olympic nationals in April where she will compete against some of the top high school and college age shooters in the US for the Junior Olympic title and a place on USA Shooting’s Junior National Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.