A talented and energetic, while unproven, cast of football players at Walla Walla High School has prepared itself for the 2023 varsity season.

The Blue Devils are ready to get going Friday, Sept. 1, in Walla Walla at Borleske Stadium as they host Yakima’s West Valley High School Rams.

Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer, heading into his fifth year at Wa-Hi, reported 75-80 kids participating in preseason practices.

“There’s a lot of competition,” Lupfer said. “When you have to compete to start, it’s going to improve the team automatically.

“We have competition at pretty much all positions, so I’m excited about that. We have a lot of things still to figure out, but the competition level is probably very similar to the competition level my first year here.”

The 2019 Blue Devils finished with a 5-5 record, Wa-Hi’s first non-losing year since the 2014 team also went .500.

Blue Devils returning from the 2022 season might like to pick up where they left off, even if last year all together was tough to swallow.

Heading into the finale at Borleske on a chilly November night, with their record at 1-8 after having been shut out five weeks in a row, they ended the scoring drought and treated their loyal supporters to victory over Eisenhower High in a 34-6 rout.

“It just says a lot about this football team,” Lupfer said afterwards. “It really does. They’ve never quit.

“Tonight we finished strong. That’s what we talked about all week. Continue to fight through adversity, which they’ve done since September.

“They never quit.”

Many of them return to give the 2023 Blue Devils strong leadership.

They welcome back several veterans despite graduation taking away the only 2022 Blue Devils named to Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) all-league honors: lineman Jon Smith and tailback/linebacker Jaden Flippo.

“Damian Romero-Herrera, Carter Shivell, Ethan Belcher, Ethan Kregger, Kyle Mauch — we’ve got a lot of kids that are back this year that had good playing time last year,” Lupfer said.

The 2023 Blue Devils have options up and down their roster.

At quarterback, there’s senior Jarrett Chapman as well as sophomore Rayden Riebel.

Same goes for the running back position with seniors Carter O’Dell and Grant Banister as well as sophomore Evan King.

“The quarterback spot is a battle,” Lupfer said. “It was a battle during the spring.

“Like I said, there’s good competition — and I’m really excited about our freshman group.”

Though this season presents the Blue Devils with a clean slate, challenges remain.

Friday has Wa-Hi back up against West Valley, a year after the 2022 opener in Yakima ended with the Blue Devils suffering a 34-0 loss.

The rest of 2023 is anchored by a series of pivotal matchups against other MCC Class 3A schools: Kennewick (Sept. 8, in Tri-Cities), Hermiston (Sept. 15, at Borleske) and Southridge (Sept. 29, Borleske).

Earning a spot in the postseason Washington Interscholastic Activities Association championship playoffs means contending with those three — Kennewick was in the 2022 State quarterfinals, eliminated by eventual champ Yelm.

The MCC also gives the Blue Devils opportunities to test themselves against bigger schools like 4A Chiawana, Richland, Kamiakin, Hanford and Pasco.

“We should be able to compete against all 3A schools,” Lupfer said. “That’s the bottom line.

“We’ll see what happens against the 4A’s.”

Pasco was victim last year in the other Blue Devils win, a 23-15 thriller at Borleske in front of the big homecoming crowd.

While the 2023 Blue Devils have a lot of question marks, Lupfer and his coaching staff recognize they also have the elements for quality play each week.

Friday will be when Wa-Hi finally gets to unleash its Blue Devils.

“The line is something that we’re going to have to find out,” Lupfer said. “We’ve got some guys back, but we have a lot to work on

“We have a lot to do. What we’re trying to do as a coaching staff is keep things as simple as possible so our kids can play fast.”