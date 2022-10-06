PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team won its Mid-Columbia Conference match Thursday, Oct. 6, at Pasco High, as the Blue Devils picked up their victory in straight sets with scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-19.
The Blue Devils upped their record to 5-4, ranking them fifth in the nine-team league.
"It was a well-rounded team win tonight," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said.
The Blue Devils next play Saturday, Oct. 8, hosting Hanford with action scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
They look to build off the win at Pasco.
Jailyn Davenport finished the night with 19 assists, three kills, four aces and five digs for the Blue Devils while teammate Eden Glaus had nine kills, nine digs and four aces, Sidney McCauley had seven kills and 15 digs, and Kasey Wegner added five kills, an ace and a dig.
The Blue Devils also had Lauryn Bergevin with 12 digs and an ace, Sofia Glaus making eight assists, an ace, a kill and two digs, Reese Carlson three kills and one dig, Jaiden Williams two kills and two digs, Taylor Sucharda three aces and two digs, Alison Scruggs four kills, and Hanna Wright one kill.
"Everyone saw playing time and contributed," Dove said. "Pasco has improved since the first go-around and surprised us in the first set.
"Sophomore setter Jailyn Davenport led us tonight. She was a vocal leader on the court and worked hard to put up consistent sets for the offense. Jailyn was also very solid at the service line, giving us a 16-point serving streak in the second set to seal the deal."
