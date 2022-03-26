COLLEGE PLACE — Local track and field performers turned in impressive marks Saturday, March 26, during the Hawk Invite at College Place High School.
The Hawks' Aiden Wolpert (11.57 seconds), Tyler Arlington (11.77), and Davis Fry (11.87) finished 1-2-3 in the 100 meter race.
Wolpert won the 200 (23.69) by less than a second over McLoughlin High School's Johnny Koklich (24.36).
College Place's Josh Courtney won the 1600 (5:14.61) and Liam Bergevin of Wa-Hi took second in 5:22.37.
College Place went 1-2-3-4-5 in the 3200. The Hawks' Jio Herrera won the race in 10:36.55.
The Hawks' Elisha Durand won both the 110 and 300 hurdles (17.40 and 44.51, respectively).
Leo Rodriguez of Mac-Hi won the triple jump (37 feet, eight inches). Arlington was second with a mark of 37 feet.
Jadon Bingham of DeSales won the javelin with a toss of 144 feet. Mateo Maxwell of Wa-Hi placed second (120-7).
Mac-Hi's Shaq Badillo claimed first in the shot put (43-3) and discus (118-6). Wa-Hi's Rylan Warren was second in the shot (40-8), and Allen Ibarra-sanchez of Wa-Hi was runner-up behind Badillo in the discus (117-3).
CP's Owen Salazar was second in the 400 (56.20), Jones garnered second in the high jump (5-0) and Fry was runner-up in the long jump (19-7).
Stephen Burt of Wa-Hi grabbed second in the 800 (2:19.33)
The College Place boys won the 400 relay (45.25). Fry, Wolpert, Arlington, and Derek Jones led the Hawks to victory.
Courtney, Wolpert, Herrera and Zeke Durand teamed up to win the DMR (1200, 400, 800, 1600) in 11:35.35. Teammates Conner Hawkins, Elisha Durand, Daman Burgener, and Max Wilwand were second in 12:32.59.
Wa-Hi's boys - Burt, Bergevin, Ian Lash, and Om Nair - finished second in the 1600 relay (4:06.55).
On the girls side, Emma Jimenez of DeSales won the 200 (27.40) and was second in the 400 (1:06.03).
Lauren Green of College Place won the 100 hurdles (19.87), and teammate Katherine Prince won the 300 hurdles (55.46). Heidi Scott of DeSales was second behind Prince (57.63).
Morgan Thomas of DeSales won the shot put (38 feet, one inch) and the discus (118-11); Brooke Foertsch of College Place was second behind Thomas in the discus (81-1).
Adisyn Andrews of Wa-Hi won the long jump (16-2.5) and fellow Blue Devil Macy Eggart was second in the 1600 (6:00.43).
Madi Perkins of Mac-Hi won the triple jump (28-7) and Ally Bueck of Wa-Hi was second (28-2). Perkins also took second in the javelin (98-8).
Mya Adams of College Place was second in the long jump (15-6).
In relay competition, DeSales won the 800 (1:56.73) led by the efforts of Izzie Parker, Anniston and Emma Jimenez, and Regina Nelson.
Wa-Hi placed second in the 1600 relay (5:00.83) thanks to Haylee McCall, Giselle Sanchez, Kiah Carlson, and Emma Elithorp.
The Blue Devils were second in the DMR with a 15:00.63 mark. Eggart, Miriam Hutchens, Olivia Cassetto, and Claire Dorland served as leg runners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.