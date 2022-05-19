SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School golfer Sam Lastokie qualified for the state championship tournament by shooting an 84-84—168 at districts, May 17-18, in Spokane at Liberty Lake Golf Course.
State is May 23-24 back at Liberty Lake.
Lastokie, who also made the All-Mid Columbia Conference team, led the Blue Devils, who placed fifth as a team at districts.
Carson Hutchinson, who also made all-conference, added an 89-85—174.
