OLYMPIA — Walla Walla High School golfer Nile Dumser finished his season among the few competing for a state title Tuesday, May 23, on the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club course in Olympia at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Boys Golf Championship Tournament.
Dumser completed the first round in the middle of the pack, tied for 73rd out of 142 competitors with his 12-over-par 84 highlighted by birdie on three holes and par on six others.
The Wa-Hi freshman missed the cut for Wednesday's second round.
